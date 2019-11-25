Holiday shopping? Here are some Illinois-made gift ideas that support local business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Yes, it is possible to find the perfect holiday gift and support local business. Check out these stocking stuffers.
Marla Cichowski, a representative for the Illinois Office of Tourism, spoke with ABC7 Monday about the office's Illinois-made program, and offered five ideas for holiday shoppers.
Gift your host with one-of-a-kind wine glasses from Swoon Living in Chicago:
Swoon Living creates hand-blown glassware transformed into incredible revolving wine glasses and decanters, perfect for gifting your holiday party host. The shop also sells candles and craft wood pieces like city skylines and bottle openers that are created from locally-sourced Illinois reclaimed barn wood and local timber. Products are available for online purchase here.
Pop the perfect sparkling wine this New Year's Eve with Illinois Sparkling Co. in Utica:
Bring on the bubbly this holiday season with a bottle of Brut from award-winning sparkling wine producers, Illinois Sparkling Co. in Utica. With flavors ranging from sweet to dry, there's something for every wine-lover to enjoy. Shop all products here.
Remind loved ones how much you care with "You Are Beautiful" art created by Matthew Hoffman in Chicago:
Named for "You Are Beautiful," a global project that aims to better the world in little ways, the You Are Beautiful storefront in Chicago is the official headquarters of artist Matthew Hoffman. Hoffman creates public art displays that spread positive messages to public spaces around the world, and now you can share that message with loved ones for the holidays through stationery, clothing and more. Currently, Hoffman has more than 30 pieces featured in the Chicagoland area, including the office of tourism "#AmazingForAll" art installation in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood. Shop all products here.
Snag some unique art pieces from River Bend Gallery in Galena, like puzzles and small prints:
Professional artist Geoffrey Mikol owns River Bend Gallery with his family and has garnered numerous awards for his work, developing a following of collectors and enthusiasts. As a person born with Down Syndrome, Mikol uses his skillful eye as a photographer to express himself in new ways, the office of tourism said. Shop all products here.
Stay warm with a hand-crocheted alpaca yarn accessory from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda:
Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda specializes in crocheting goods with all natural handspun yarn sheared from the herd of alpacas that call the farm home. The online store offers beanies, socks, gloves and more. Shop all products here.
