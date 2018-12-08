SHOPPING

Local toy stores hoping to benefit from closure of Toys 'R' Us

EMBED </>More Videos

Toys "R" Us closed all of its 740 stores this summer, but small toy stores hope that will mean more business for them this Christmas.

By
With Toys "R" Us out of business, mom-and-pop toy stores are making a play for those shoppers this holiday season.

"I think it is unrealistic to think we are going to get all of their business but a small percentage, one or two percent of their business, is a big deal to us," said Ann Kienzle, who owns Play Lincoln Park and Play Logan Square.

Toys "R" Us closed all of its 740 stores this summer. In its absence, major retailers like Walmart, Target and Kohl's have stepped up.

RELATED: Vacant big box stores creating big problems in the suburbs

"I think you are seeing a lot of companies pick up toys that maybe didn't before. It's giving us a chance to reach out to a new customer," Kienzle said.

Local toy store owners said they are trying to reach new customers too by offering holiday shoppers a different kind of experience, something more personal -- something big box retailers and Amazon can't compete with.

RELATED: Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores

"We realized we were spending too money on Amazon because it was too easy so we decided to only shop local this year," said shopper Susan Raphael.

"I do that think people are out there looking for a hands on experience. They really do want to come in and touch and feel and they know that we are the toy experts in the industry," said Brandy Masoncup, co-owner of Geppetto's Toy Box in Oak Park.

She said it's too early to see the full effects of the closure of Toys "R" Us.

"I think it is a great opportunity for us to educate people that we are here and we are having people newly discover us all the time which is super fun and exciting for us," Masoncup said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldtoyschristmasOak ParkLogan SquareLincoln ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Surprise Holiday Gift Guide just for moms
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
More Shopping
Top Stories
CPD gun buy-back event collects more than 100 guns
More than 20 million in path of major winter storm in the South
Burglars posing as repairmen in Chicago, police say
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this month
Acero charter schools seek court order to end teachers strike
Woman slips out of handcuffs, escapes custody at Cook County courthouse
Warrenville doctor charged with inappropriately touching, kissing female patient
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
Show More
Armored truck driver, cash missing in Kentucky
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
More News