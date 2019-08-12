Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids

Nike is launching a sneaker subscription service for kids.The footwear company announced the debut of Nike Adventure Club on Monday.The program gives parents three options to buy shoes for their kids.Four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 dollars a month, $30 dollars a month for six pairs and $50 dollars a month for up to 12 pairs of shoes.The Nike Adventure Club is targeting parents in rural areas and suburbs where they might not have time to travel to a store.