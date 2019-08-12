Shopping

Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids

Nike is launching a sneaker subscription service for kids.

The footwear company announced the debut of Nike Adventure Club on Monday.

The program gives parents three options to buy shoes for their kids.

Four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 dollars a month, $30 dollars a month for six pairs and $50 dollars a month for up to 12 pairs of shoes.

The Nike Adventure Club is targeting parents in rural areas and suburbs where they might not have time to travel to a store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnikeshoppingconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Skimming device found at Loop Target ATM
WATCH FUTURECAST: RADAR: Severe storms possible Monday evening
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colo. prison yard
Images released of 3 suspects in robbery at South Loop CTA station
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Mattress thrown from West Loop high-rise nearly hits man
Show More
World Elephant Day: Ways to get involved, help protect species
CPS student to take first flight at 2019 Chicago Air & Water show
Teen trying to bring loaded gun in carry-on arrested
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass
More TOP STORIES News