Sam's Toy Box: Survival toys for the holidays

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
CARPOOL KARAOKE GAME (BIG G CREATIVE)
-Got moves like Jagger? Can you sing like Ariana? Find out in the Carpool Karaoke Game! Using your favorite music app or streaming service, select a song and then duel other players in song, dance moves, or celebrity trivia for points.
-You may even be challenged to post your performance on social media! Do you have what it takes to ride shotgun with James?
-Carpool Karaoke is the hilarious game where your friends and family will discover their inner diva, display their disco dance moves, and celebrate each other's Carpool Karaoke mastery!
-A dueling karaoke game where players form teams and go head-to-head to see which team can score the most points.
-Age: 12+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Target
YOUTH HEADPHONES (EKIDS)
-They all have the same feature set they just have a different licensed character.
-Kid Friendly sound levels to protect hearing.
-Adjustable headband.
-Pivoting ear cushions for maximum comfort.
-Connect any audio device.
-Available in Spider-Man, Lion King, Paw Patrol, and Minnie Mouse designs.
-Age: Youth sizes
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon
LEGO HIDDEN SIDE PARANORMAL INTERCEPT BUS 3000
(LEGO)
-Immerse kids in a fast-paced augmented-reality play experience with the LEGO Hidden Side 70423 Paranormal Intercept Bus 3000 playset.
-Download the Hidden Side app and scan the model with a phone to make it come alive - interacting with the model makes things happen in the app.
-With continuous updates, a unique boss ghost to battle in each set, new mysteries to solve, cool items to find, games to play and ghosts to collect, this LEGO Hidden Side set offers kids a whole new way to play and interact with building bricks!
-This powered-up school bus toy features cool tech details, like a pull-out command center and flip-out toy cannons, to inspire hours of creative play.
-With 2 hero minifigures, each with his and her own smartphone, tech genius J.B., 2 haunted workers and cute ghost dog figure, this building set features a lot of fun play-starters.
-Age: 8+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: shop.lego.com
Y'ART MASTERPIECE & Y'ART CORE
(KAHOOTZ)
-A WHOLE NEW WAY to create amazing textile art with the ease of coloring!
-Y'Art is a brand new arts & crafts activity.
-It's MESS FREE coloring with yarn!
-Yarn magically CLINGS to the Grip-N-Stick Y'Artboard.
-Totally OOPS-PROOF! Lift the yarn from the Y'Artboard if you make a mistake and reposition it any time.
-Thread the Y'Art pen and color the numbered areas with yarn with the Y'Art pen.
-Create amazing textures and patterns that look like brush strokes on a canvas.
-Frame your Y'Artwork when it's done (frame on back of box).
-Available in Pug Puppy, Unicorn, Flamingo, Llama and Narwhal designs.
-Masterpiece is available in Starry Night, with the core SKUs available as Puppy, Unicorn, Llama, Narwhal, and Flamingo designs.
Age: 8+
MSRP: $14.99
Available: Amazon, Specialty retailers
AQUABEADS DELUXE STUDIO (EPOCH)
-Kids can double the fun with the Deluxe Studio as
they can now create fun 3D designs.
-This Deluxe set contains more than 1300 jewel and
solid beads in 24 colors, a container, a rainbow bead pen,
easy trays, sprayer, template sheets, and instructions.
-This set connects to the Beginners Studio or
Glamorous Designer Set for even more fun!
Age: 4+
MSRP: $24.99
Available: Amazon and Walmart
HANK'S TWISTED CHALLENGE (WICKED COOL TOYS)
-In Hank's Twisted Challenge, players must move a ball from
a mouthpiece to the end of a wacky, twisted wire in the fastest
time possible.
-Players can bend the wire in endless ways and shapes to
make the challenge more difficult or less complex depending on
the player's level of competition and flexibility.
-Kids will get a kick out seeing their parents and
grandparents getting into wacky positions.
-Each set comes with six wires, four mouthpieces, two balls,
one game spinner, 20 challenge cards, and three game pieces to
shape the wires.
Age: 6+
MSRP: $19.99
Available: Amazon