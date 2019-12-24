Shopping

Sam's Toy Box: Survival toys for the holidays

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box she has the hottest toys of 2019.

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.

CARPOOL KARAOKE GAME (BIG G CREATIVE)



-Got moves like Jagger? Can you sing like Ariana? Find out in the Carpool Karaoke Game! Using your favorite music app or streaming service, select a song and then duel other players in song, dance moves, or celebrity trivia for points.
-You may even be challenged to post your performance on social media! Do you have what it takes to ride shotgun with James?
-Carpool Karaoke is the hilarious game where your friends and family will discover their inner diva, display their disco dance moves, and celebrate each other's Carpool Karaoke mastery!
-A dueling karaoke game where players form teams and go head-to-head to see which team can score the most points.
-Age: 12+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Target

YOUTH HEADPHONES (EKIDS)



-They all have the same feature set they just have a different licensed character.
-Kid Friendly sound levels to protect hearing.
-Adjustable headband.
-Pivoting ear cushions for maximum comfort.
-Connect any audio device.
-Available in Spider-Man, Lion King, Paw Patrol, and Minnie Mouse designs.
-Age: Youth sizes
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon

LEGO HIDDEN SIDE PARANORMAL INTERCEPT BUS 3000
(LEGO)



-Immerse kids in a fast-paced augmented-reality play experience with the LEGO Hidden Side 70423 Paranormal Intercept Bus 3000 playset.
-Download the Hidden Side app and scan the model with a phone to make it come alive - interacting with the model makes things happen in the app.
-With continuous updates, a unique boss ghost to battle in each set, new mysteries to solve, cool items to find, games to play and ghosts to collect, this LEGO Hidden Side set offers kids a whole new way to play and interact with building bricks!

-This powered-up school bus toy features cool tech details, like a pull-out command center and flip-out toy cannons, to inspire hours of creative play.
-With 2 hero minifigures, each with his and her own smartphone, tech genius J.B., 2 haunted workers and cute ghost dog figure, this building set features a lot of fun play-starters.
-Age: 8+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: shop.lego.com
Y'ART MASTERPIECE & Y'ART CORE
(KAHOOTZ)



-A WHOLE NEW WAY to create amazing textile art with the ease of coloring!
-Y'Art is a brand new arts & crafts activity.
-It's MESS FREE coloring with yarn!
-Yarn magically CLINGS to the Grip-N-Stick Y'Artboard.
-Totally OOPS-PROOF! Lift the yarn from the Y'Artboard if you make a mistake and reposition it any time.
-Thread the Y'Art pen and color the numbered areas with yarn with the Y'Art pen.
-Create amazing textures and patterns that look like brush strokes on a canvas.
-Frame your Y'Artwork when it's done (frame on back of box).
-Available in Pug Puppy, Unicorn, Flamingo, Llama and Narwhal designs.
-Masterpiece is available in Starry Night, with the core SKUs available as Puppy, Unicorn, Llama, Narwhal, and Flamingo designs.

Age: 8+
MSRP: $14.99
Available: Amazon, Specialty retailers

AQUABEADS DELUXE STUDIO (EPOCH)



-Kids can double the fun with the Deluxe Studio as

they can now create fun 3D designs.
-This Deluxe set contains more than 1300 jewel and
solid beads in 24 colors, a container, a rainbow bead pen,
easy trays, sprayer, template sheets, and instructions.
-This set connects to the Beginners Studio or
Glamorous Designer Set for even more fun!

Age: 4+
MSRP: $24.99
Available: Amazon and Walmart

HANK'S TWISTED CHALLENGE (WICKED COOL TOYS)



-In Hank's Twisted Challenge, players must move a ball from
a mouthpiece to the end of a wacky, twisted wire in the fastest
time possible.
-Players can bend the wire in endless ways and shapes to
make the challenge more difficult or less complex depending on
the player's level of competition and flexibility.
-Kids will get a kick out seeing their parents and
grandparents getting into wacky positions.
-Each set comes with six wires, four mouthpieces, two balls,
one game spinner, 20 challenge cards, and three game pieces to
shape the wires.

Age: 6+
MSRP: $19.99
Available: Amazon
