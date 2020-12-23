Sam's Toybox: Last-minute gifts

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Lil' Cuddles Baby and baby Gift Set (Madame Alexander)
-Lil' Cuddles by Madame Alexander's smallest doll is great for those occasions where a child's full size baby needs to stay at home.
-Take baby on visits to grandparents, in the car, to the store! Soft, cuddly, and sweet, the baby doll teaches kids to love, nurture and imagine.
-Each doll has a soft fabric body with molded head and limbs, ready for cuddling.
-Beautiful realistic face has delicate features with bright set-in eyes.
-Each doll wears a removable printed jersey knit outfit with a headband and satin ribbon bow and is packed with a hangtag.
-The assortment includes: 8-Inch Baby, 12-Inch Infant Baby, 12-Inch Baby, 12-Inch Baby Gift Set, 12-Inch Twins Gift Set, 16-Inch Baby Gift Set, 16-Inch Baby, 16-Inch Baby Outfits, and 16-Inch Accessory Set.
- Ages: 2+
-MSRP: $29.99+
- Available: Specialty retailers
Scribble Scrubbles Pets Grooming Truck (Crayola)
-This set features a real working spray pump that easily allows kids to wash their pet; just like they would in a real grooming truck.
-Pets Grooming Truck doubles as a storage solution that's easy to pack up and store for later use.
- Includes three Ultra-Clean Washable Markers, two pets, a scrub brush, a small scrub tub, and a spray pump.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Crayola.com, Major retailers
Lullabrites (Jax@play)
-Kids are comforted into sleep with the plush's lullaby music and color changing lights that twinkle and shine bright.
-Plays three bedtime favorites: Brahms' Lullaby, Hush Little Baby, and Twinkle , Twinkle Little Star.
-Lullabrites are the perfect friend during the day and a soothing buddy at night.
-Ages: All Ages
-MSRP: $14.84
-Available: Walmart
Activity Kings ily 3-in-1 Pura-Loom Deluxe Bracelet Maker (Wecool)
-Kids can use different techniques to make a variety of textured and colorful bracelets.
-The kit allows kids to create colorful twisted designs with beads, charms, and more.
-The combinations are endless, the only limit is one's imagination!
-Ages: 6+
-MSRP: $14.99
-Available: Target, Michael's, HEB, Meijer
Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set (VTECH)
-Cast into a sea of fun with the Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set.
-Kids can role-play fishing, and it's easy to cast the line into the pretend sea. When the bobber magnetically connects to a fish, the sea animal wiggles and jiggles. Good catch!
-The smart fishing pole recognizes seven different sea creatures and each one's number and color.
-Meet the purple seahorse who is ready to giddy up, or the happy green clam, each with its own, unique voice.
-The magnetized bobber even changes color to match each sea animal!
-Little ones develop hand-eye coordination as they spin the reel and catch the sea creatures.
-Comes with a storage bucket for accessories.
-Ages: 2+
-MSRP: $24.99
-Available: Major retailers
Little Tikes Reindeer Carriage (MGA Entertainment)
-The all-new Reindeer Carriage gives a festive twist to a classic ride-on, so kids can enjoy hours of imaginative play while they roll around.
-Kids will love that the Reindeer Carriage is easy to maneuver with the 360 degree spinning front wheels and tires for both indoor and outdoor play.
-For parents, the Reindeer Carriage transitions easily from a parent-pull ride-on with the built-in handle to a foot-to-floor ride-on by removing the floorboard.
-Ages: 18 MOS+
- MSRP: $99.99
-Available: Target, Walmart
Lego Star Wars Razor Crest (Lego)
Kids can relive bounty-hunter The Mandalorian and the Child's battles against Scout Trooper and other enemies!
-This brick-built, armored transport shuttle features a cargo hold with opening sides that double as access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod, and more authentic details to inspire creative play.
-Includes 1023 pieces.
-Ages: 10+
-MSRP: $129.99
-Available: Amazon, LEGO, Toys R Us
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage (Mattell)
-The tallest Ultimate Garage so far offers endless storytelling and vehicle action play!
-This enormous playset has parking for up to 100+ vehicles and a surprising Robo T-Rex nemesis that fuels kids' imagination.
-Kids take vehicles all the way up in the kid-powered two-car elevator. They can race down through the multi-level garage and experiment with multi-play mode for continuous thrills.
-Ages: 5+
-MSRP: $99.99
-Available: Major retailers
Plink (Buffalo Games)
-Play The Price Is Right 's most popular game at home!
-Earn Plinko chips by playing pricing games from the hit TV game show. Then, take turns stepping up to the official Plinko board and dropping your chips to score. Where will your chip land? Choose your spot carefully.
-This premium, wooden Plinko board includes authentic lights and sounds straight from the game show.
-The board stands more than 26 inches tall and includes five weighted chips.
- 2 or more players
- Ages: 8+
-MSRP: $39.99
-Available: Target (exclusive)
Breyer Farms Deluxe Wood Stable Playset (Breyer)
-This high-quality wood barn is the heart of Breyer Farms and a special holiday gift.
-With unique liftable roof panels, opening doors, windows, and seven stalls, the Breyer Farms Stable allows for engaging play from every angle.
- Includes two Stablemate horses, 12 fence pieces, one water trough, one feed bag, one hay bale, and a sticker sheet.
- Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $99.99
-Available: October on Amazon, breyerhorses.com, and at Specialty Retailers
