The Original Rainbow Cone opening Wicker Park location, in old Caffe Streets shop

The Original Rainbow Cone, a South Side summer staple, is coming to Wicker Park, to the old Cafe Streets location.

The Original Rainbow Cone, a South Side summer staple, is coming to Wicker Park, to the old Cafe Streets location.

The Original Rainbow Cone, a South Side summer staple, is coming to Wicker Park, to the old Cafe Streets location.

The Original Rainbow Cone, a South Side summer staple, is coming to Wicker Park, to the old Cafe Streets location.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Original Rainbow Cone is coming to Wicker Park.

The South Side staple is getting ready to open a new location at the old Caffe Streets on Division at Wood Street.

Rainbow Cone is known for its signature ice cream cones featuring five distinct flavors: chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet and has been in Chicago since 1926.

North Siders can now enjoy their famous five layer cones a little bit closer to home. Last year it added at kiosk at Gino's East Restaurant in Streeterville.

The Wicker Park location has its grand opening set for May 28.