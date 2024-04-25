The Original Rainbow Cone opening Wicker Park location, in old Caffe Streets shop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Original Rainbow Cone is coming to Wicker Park.
The South Side staple is getting ready to open a new location at the old Caffe Streets on Division at Wood Street.
Rainbow Cone is known for its signature ice cream cones featuring five distinct flavors: chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet and has been in Chicago since 1926.
North Siders can now enjoy their famous five layer cones a little bit closer to home. Last year it added at kiosk at Gino's East Restaurant in Streeterville.
The Wicker Park location has its grand opening set for May 28.