WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

The Original Rainbow Cone opening Wicker Park location, in old Caffe Streets shop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 25, 2024 11:04PM
The Original Rainbow Cone opening Wicker Park location
The Original Rainbow Cone, a South Side summer staple, is coming to Wicker Park, to the old Cafe Streets location.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Original Rainbow Cone is coming to Wicker Park.

The South Side staple is getting ready to open a new location at the old Caffe Streets on Division at Wood Street.

Rainbow Cone is known for its signature ice cream cones featuring five distinct flavors: chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet and has been in Chicago since 1926.

North Siders can now enjoy their famous five layer cones a little bit closer to home. Last year it added at kiosk at Gino's East Restaurant in Streeterville.

The Wicker Park location has its grand opening set for May 28.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW