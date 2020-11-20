Sam's Toybox: Toy's that encourage social responsibility

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Blippi Recycling Truck (Jazwares)
-Kids place their exclusive Blippi Recycling figure inside the free-wheeling truck and get ready to reduce, reuse, and recycle.
-Pick up the bin using the working side lever and dump the trash and recycling cubes into the truck.
-When it's time to empty out the truck, lift the hopper up and watch the trash cubes drop out!
-Features seven Blippi sounds and phrases.
-Ages: 2+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon
Kindness Club Dolls (Madame Alexander Doll)
-Meet the Kindness Club: Girls with big hearts and big dreams to make the world a better place who teach caring and to respect all people.
-Available in seven styles, these 14-inch dolls feature molded, poseable bodies, rooted hair with colorful highlights, and realistic fixed eyes.
-Engaging play outfits feature fun fabrics and details.
-Wipes clean with damp cloth.
-Seven unique dolls in three different skin tones - light, medium, and dark. Doll names are Brooks, Rosa, Emmi, Zola, Harper, Paisley, and Avi.
-Includes comb and brush.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: October 16 - Amazon, Specialty Retailers, MadameAlexander.com
Rescue Tales Adoptable Pets (MGA Entertainment)
-Kids can adopt these soft, huggable, interactive plush pets and take them to their furrever homes!
-Each pet wags its tail, nods its head, and makes lifelike puppy sounds.
-Includes a wipe-away tear, customizable doghouse, collar, and an adoption certificate so kids can get the experience of adopting a dog of their own.
-Just flip the box inside out and kids can decorate their pup's home! Each doghouse is customizable and turns into an awesome arts and crafts activity.
-Choose from four adoptable pet breeds: Dalmatian, Golden Retriever, Rottweiler, and German Shepherd.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $24.99
-Available: Major retailers
Colors of the World Crayons (Crayola)
-Kids can fully and accurately represent themselves and the world around them through creativity, imagination, and self-expression!
-The 24-count box includes newly formulated colors that reflect more than 40 global skin tone shades with authentic color names.
-Skin tone colors range from Extra Light to Deepest and encompass three undertones: Rose, Almond, and Golden.
-Each crayon is wrapped in a gradient skin tone label, with the color name in English, Spanish, and French.
-The 32-count box also includes four hair color and four eye color crayons.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $2.49 (24-count); $1.77 (32-count)
- Available: 24-count Crayola.com; 32-count Walmart (exclusive)
Real Rigs Recycling Truck by Kid Trax (Pacific Cycle)
-Kids can help save the day and the earth with this interactive Recycling Truck ride-on toy!
-The truck has a big personality, featuring over 100 voice lines, sound effects, songs, and expressions based on interactions with kids.
-Nine recyclable accessories are included for collection and sorting.
-The truck's push button acceleration is easy for little hands to operate, while the top speed of 1.5 MPH provides the perfect blend of fun and safety.
-The Power Trax rubber traction strip tires keep the ride smooth and steady.
-Includes a rechargeable six-volt battery and wall charger so the fun never has to stop for long.
-Recycling has never been more fun!
-Ages: 18 MOS+
-MSRP: $199
- Available: Target, Amazon, and KidTraxToys.com on 10/10
For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.