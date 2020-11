Sam's Toybox: Toy's that encourage social responsibility

Blippi Recycling Truck (Jazwares)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box she has the hottest toys of 2020.Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.-Kids place their exclusive Blippi Recycling figure inside the free-wheeling truck and get ready to reduce, reuse, and recycle.-Pick up the bin using the working side lever and dump the trash and recycling cubes into the truck.-When it's time to empty out the truck, lift the hopper up and watch the trash cubes drop out!-Features seven Blippi sounds and phrases.-Ages: 2+-MSRP: $19.99-Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon-Meet the Kindness Club: Girls with big hearts and big dreams to make the world a better place who teach caring and to respect all people.-Available in seven styles, these 14-inch dolls feature molded, poseable bodies, rooted hair with colorful highlights, and realistic fixed eyes.-Engaging play outfits feature fun fabrics and details.-Wipes clean with damp cloth.-Seven unique dolls in three different skin tones - light, medium, and dark. Doll names are Brooks, Rosa, Emmi, Zola, Harper, Paisley, and Avi.-Includes comb and brush.-Ages: 3+-MSRP: $49.99-Available: October 16 - Amazon, Specialty Retailers, MadameAlexander.com-Kids can adopt these soft, huggable, interactive plush pets and take them to their furrever homes!-Each pet wags its tail, nods its head, and makes lifelike puppy sounds.-Includes a wipe-away tear, customizable doghouse, collar, and an adoption certificate so kids can get the experience of adopting a dog of their own.-Just flip the box inside out and kids can decorate their pup's home! Each doghouse is customizable and turns into an awesome arts and crafts activity.-Choose from four adoptable pet breeds: Dalmatian, Golden Retriever, Rottweiler, and German Shepherd.-Ages: 3+-MSRP: $24.99-Available: Major retailers-Kids can fully and accurately represent themselves and the world around them through creativity, imagination, and self-expression!-The 24-count box includes newly formulated colors that reflect more than 40 global skin tone shades with authentic color names.-Skin tone colors range from Extra Light to Deepest and encompass three undertones: Rose, Almond, and Golden.-Each crayon is wrapped in a gradient skin tone label, with the color name in English, Spanish, and French.-The 32-count box also includes four hair color and four eye color crayons.-Ages: 3+-MSRP: $2.49 (24-count); $1.77 (32-count)- Available: 24-count Crayola.com; 32-count Walmart (exclusive)-Kids can help save the day and the earth with this interactive Recycling Truck ride-on toy!-The truck has a big personality, featuring over 100 voice lines, sound effects, songs, and expressions based on interactions with kids.-Nine recyclable accessories are included for collection and sorting.-The truck's push button acceleration is easy for little hands to operate, while the top speed of 1.5 MPH provides the perfect blend of fun and safety.-The Power Trax rubber traction strip tires keep the ride smooth and steady.-Includes a rechargeable six-volt battery and wall charger so the fun never has to stop for long.-Recycling has never been more fun!-Ages: 18 MOS+-MSRP: $199- Available: Target, Amazon, and KidTraxToys.com on 10/10For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook Instagram Twitter and Youtube