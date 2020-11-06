Shopping

Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls Target toddler boots after receiving complaints

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MINNEAPOLIS (WLS) -- Target is recalling a brand of toddler boots because of a choking hazard.

The Cat & Jack "Himani" and "Jaren" boots have been sold in stores and online for both boys and girls in sizes 5 through 12.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they have an elastic lace with a toggle, which is meant to be tightened to keep snow out, can break off and be risky for kids.

Five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic laces and toggle breaking were received, according to CPSC. No injuries were reported.

The boots can be returned to Target for a full refund.

To find more information about the recall, visit CPSC's website.
