SUPER BOWL 53

Super Bowl commercials 2019: NFL 100, Budweiser and more

EMBED </>More Videos

''Good Morning America'' takes a look back at some of the Super Bowl ads that had people talking. (Pepsi|Pampers via ''Good Morning America'')

In the midst of the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history, companies vied to score high with viewers during the commercials.

Some ads, such as Pepsi and the NFL, went for an all-star cast with plenty of familiar faces. Some went for the element of surprise, such as the Bud Light commercial that turned into a promo for the next season of Game of Thrones. Others got sentimental, such as Google and Budweiser.

Here's a look at a few of the ads that, for better or for worse, got people talking the morning after the big game.

Budweiser
Pepsi
NFL 100th anniversary
Bud Light and Game of Thrones cross-over commercial
Google
Pampers
Audi
Michelob Ultra

Bumble
M&M's
Stella Artois
Burger King
MORE ON SUPER BOWL 2019:

New Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel spots air during Super Bowl

Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction debate

Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl 53: PHOTOS

Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl halftime show with Big Boi, Travis Scott and Spongebob

'I'm going to Disney World!' History of the iconic post-Super Bowl phrase
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbeercandypepsiCardi Bserena williamscommercial adsuper bowl commercialSuper Bowl 53Super Bowlnfllos angeles ramsNew England Patriotssports
SUPER BOWL 53
5 killed after CA plane crash sparks house fires
Chicago Bears, CPD featured in Super Bowl 2019 ad
Staying home sick after the Super Bowl? You're not alone
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
More Super Bowl 53
SHOPPING
Best and worst deals in February
Chicago Made: Headlightz and Nekz
Quick Tip: Questionable websites selling products
Marshalls joins list of retailers shuttering South Side stores
More Shopping
Top Stories
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Ridge police investigate possible hit-and-run
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Escaped inmate found hiding in backyard trash can, police say
U of I considering classroom ban for trolling faculty
CPS teacher killed in Pilsen fire ID'd
Show More
Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on I-55
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
5 mistakes you're making with your money
1 fatally shot in unincorporated Northbrook
More News