Which engagement ring style is for you?

Building up the courage to pop the question? Ready to say yes to marrying the love of your life? Chances are you're looking at engagement rings, but may not yet know the right style for you or your partner.Brent Stern, Vice President of Marketing for Rogers and Hollands, joined ABC7 News at 11 to share some advice.Stern talked about unique designs, less traditional option, celebrity engagements and what to do if you have no idea what your future fiance wants.