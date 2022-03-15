Shorewood police shooting: Man shot, killed after firing on officers outside hotel, police say

Shorewood officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the LaQuinta Inn, 19747 NE Frontage Road, regarding a man requesting an ambulance in the rear of the parking lot, police said.
The officers found the man in a vehicle in the back of the parking lot, and when police approached him, he brandished a weapon, according to Shorewood police.
Officers took up a place of safety and tried to get the man to put the weapon down, police said.
After a short standoff, the man fired his weapon, and one Shorewood officer returned fire, hitting the man, according to police.
The man died from his wounds on the scene.
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.