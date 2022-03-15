Officer injured in Crest Hill police-involved shooting, city officials say

CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- City of Crest Hill officials said a police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.In a statement, city officials said the shooting happened in the 1400-block of Pioneer Road. The officer is being treated at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, but their condition has not been released.It was not immediately clear if the officer was shot or injured in some other way. The statement from city officials only said the officer was "injured" during the incident.Officials have not said whether anyone else was injured or killed in the shooting. The circumstances of the shooting and what led up to police being involved in it were not immediately clear.Sources told ABC7 officers were responding to a domestic incident. According to the sources, the officer was stabbed and the offender was shot and killed by police. No police or city officials have confirmed that information or offered their own narrative of the incident.No details about the injured officer, including the nature of their injuries, has been released or confirmed.The Will Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, city officials said. Thea rea around the shooting is closed to traffic due to the investigation, and drivers are being advised to take alternate routes and avoid the area.No further information was immediately available.