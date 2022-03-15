police-involved shooting

Officer injured in Crest Hill police-involved shooting, city officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- City of Crest Hill officials said a police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

In a statement, city officials said the shooting happened in the 1400-block of Pioneer Road. The officer is being treated at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, but their condition has not been released.

It was not immediately clear if the officer was shot or injured in some other way. The statement from city officials only said the officer was "injured" during the incident.

Officials have not said whether anyone else was injured or killed in the shooting. The circumstances of the shooting and what led up to police being involved in it were not immediately clear.

Sources told ABC7 officers were responding to a domestic incident. According to the sources, the officer was stabbed and the offender was shot and killed by police. No police or city officials have confirmed that information or offered their own narrative of the incident.

No details about the injured officer, including the nature of their injuries, has been released or confirmed.

The Will Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, city officials said. Thea rea around the shooting is closed to traffic due to the investigation, and drivers are being advised to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago and ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crest hillpolice involved shootingpolice officer injuredpolice shooting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Court rejects ex-Chicago officer's efforts to get job back
Ex-police officer gets 6 years for fatally shooting Black man
12-year-old killed by police after officers were fired upon
Ex-cop on trial says he did nothing wrong during Breonna Taylor raid
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett in 'psych ward' with 'no special treatment': family
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
Father charged after toddler accidentally shoots, kills mom in Dolton
Pervis Spann, Chicago broadcasting legend, dies at 89
With rising gas prices comes rising gas theft
Proviso D209 classes canceled through Thursday, strike continues
Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominations
Show More
Woodridge man missing after fire breaks out at his home
Man shot in leg in South Loop, police say
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy
Evan Rachel Wood opens up about Marilyn Manson abuse allegations
Barrington couple sends aid to Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News