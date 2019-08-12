Police respond to active shooter Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in West Side, officials say

Active shooter response Taylor and Damen now secure. CFD has no patients. No one reported hit. Suspect in custody. Cfd leaving scene. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 12, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are responding to a West Side VA hospital in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.Initial reports from a Chicago Fire tweet said they were responding to an active shooter.Heavy police presence can be seen at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center at 820 S. Damen Ave.Officials said there are no reports of anyone injured and said a suspect s in custody.Traffic closures are expected in the area.This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.