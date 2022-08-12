Mall of America shooting: 2 arrested in Chicago for shots fired in famous Minneapolis mall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police said two men were arrested in Chicago in connection with the shots fired at Mall of America last week.

Shots were fired last Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. A lockdown that had forced some shoppers to shelter in place, while others fled.

Bloomington police said two groups got into an altercation at a store, one group left, but someone in that group decided to fire three rounds into a store with people around.

A 23-year-old man and 21-year-old man were arrested in Chicago Thursday, Bloomington police announced. The two were seen leaving a barber shop and getting into a car driven by a woman. Police performed a traffic stop and took both men into custody. A firearm was recovered, police said.

The men are being held at Cook County Jail awaiting extradition back to Minnesota for warrants issued in connection to the Mall of America incident. Charges have not yet been filed.