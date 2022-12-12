Celebration Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe continues in Des Plaines as thousands make pilgrimage

The annual celebration at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is underway in Des Plaines.

Pilgrims from the Chicago area and beyond have arriving at the shrine to pay homage to the Virgin Mary.

More than 100,000 parishioners are expected to pass through the shrine over the two-day celebration.

The annual celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas, began Sunday night with fireworks and opening Mass celebrations.

Cardinal Blase Cupich was in in attendance.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from the Chicago area and beyond arrive to pay homage to the Virgin Mary who appeared to St. Juan Diego in Mexico City back in 1531.

Pilgrims make the annual journey to the shrine on foot, bus, bike and car to pray for anything from health to employment.

This is Rosalind Palma and her aunt Lourdes Caybot's fifth year making the pilgrimage.

"Way back in the Philippines we grow up having devotion with the Blessed Virgin so its a lot for me," Palma said.

With each answered prayer, the family says, their faith is restored.

"Whatever I ask her, she gives it to me, so my petition was granted and I tell my friend ever since every year we come here," Caybot said.

This year, Ana Navarro made the 15-mile trip by foot with her family.

"I've been walking for five hours, all the way from Maywood -Lake Street and First Avenue," Navarro said.

Late Sunday night, the traditional serenade to Our Lady of Guadalupe took place followed by a midnight Mass.

The shrine's observance is the largest gathering of pilgrims honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe in the United States.

Meanwhile more Masses will continue here throughout the day.

You can watch a live stream of the Our Lady of Guadalupe festivities in Des Plaines HERE.