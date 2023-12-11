The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe will welcome thousands pilgrims Monday as the celebration gets underway Monday afternoon in Des Plaines.

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe to welcome thousands of pilgrims Monday in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- The annual celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe begins Monday.

Thousands of people already have started making the pilgrimage to the shrine in Des Plaines.

The celebrations officially kick off Monday afternoon with more than 200,000 people expected to visit the shrine. But crowds have been showing up over the weekend for this long-standing tradition.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is of much importance to many, who believe this was the day she made her first appearance in front of a young Aztec boy in Mexico City in 1531.

Many turn to the shrine of the Virgin Mary in times of crisis. Francisco Ramirez and his daughter are praying for the health of a niece in Mexico.

"She is in the hospital right now," April Ramirez said. "We're praying to her for a miracle from God to get her better because I wanna see her."

The shrine itself is in the midst of a rebirth of sorts. It was just this past May when a woman lit fire to the outdoor chapel, devastating those who have poured their heart and soul into creating this place of worship. It has taken seven months of work to bring it back.