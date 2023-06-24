WATCH LIVE

Tips for keeping dogs, pets safe during excessive heat in Summer months

Saturday, June 24, 2023 4:32PM
A pet expert shared some signs to notice when your dog is overheating, and other tips for pet owners to deal with Summer heat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's heating up in Chicago as the summer season gets underway. While humans can vocalize when it's hot, pets can't do the same. They can quickly be overcome by the heat.

Carolyn Mossberger with the West Suburban Humane Society joined ABC7 to talk about some of the warning signs to watch out for.

Tips for keeping dogs safe in excessive heat

  • Limit exercise during peak heat hours, and walk your dog on the grass or shade to avoid burning their paws.
  • Provide plenty of fresh water to keep them hydrated.
  • Apply pet-friendly sunscreen to your dog's exposed skin, such as nose, ears, and belly, to prevent sunburn.
  • Leave your pet at home when running errands. Even with car windows cracked open, temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels.

Signs of overheating in a dog

  • Excessive panting, drooling, weakness, or collapse are all signs of overheating. Seek veterinary attention if needed.
  • Young, overweight, or elderly dogs, or dogs with short muzzles and thick, dark coats, are more at risk for overheating.

Things to keep their dogs entertained during the hot months

  • KONG Wobbler toy
  • Puzzle Toys
  • KONGs filled with frozen peanut butter or canned food
  • Chews like antlers, bully sticks, etc.
  • Snuffle Mats
