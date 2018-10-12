Silver Alert for missing 6-year-old Indiana boy canceled

CLINTON, Ind. (WLS) --
A statewide Silver Alert for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing from Clinton, Ind., was canceled Friday afternoon.

Bryier Clark Fauquher was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Clinton, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said they believed the boy was in extreme danger, but did not disclose why. They also said he may need medical assistance.

The Silver Alert was issued just before 8 a.m. Friday. It was canceled just before 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Clinton is about 95 miles west of Indianapolis and about 165 miles south of Chicago.
