ABC7's Hosea Sanders honored with Silver Circle Award

ABC7's Hosea Sanders was honored with a Silver Circle Award Friday night. Former Windy City Live executive producer Marlaine Selip was also honored.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Hosea Sanders was honored with a Silver Circle Award Friday night.

The Silver Circle Awards honor outstanding individuals who have been in the television industry for 25 years or more, and have made significant contributions to local broadcasting.

And Hosea was not the only honoree Friday with a connection to ABC7 Chicago.

Former executive producer of Windy City Live Marlaine Selip was as honored, and award-winning photographer Donald Farnham, who worked both for ABC7 and the ABC network, was inducted posthumously. Farnham died in 2020.