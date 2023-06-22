Silver Room Block Party returns late July on Oakwood Beach for 18th, final year

Looking for events in Chicago? The Silver Room Block Party 2022 is just around the corner.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Silver Room Sound System Block Party experience is returning for its 18th and final year in late July.

Please note the video above is from a previous report.

The event, which will once again be held on Oakwood Beach at 39th Street, has been a staple event on the South Side for nearly two decades.

Organizers site rising costs and shifting of resources as the cause for the event ending after this year, but aim to increase its focus on the local community to put together a grand finale.

RELATED | Silver Room Block Party returns on Oakwood Beach for 17th year

"The Block Party is an ode to our childhood - to the tight knit community we've always had," said Eric Williams, Founder of The Silver Room Block Party, in a statement. "After 18 years of mostly self-financing this special event that's grown from 500 to 40,000 people, changes had to be made. Location, ticket cost, and more - all while working to stay true to the essence we started with."

The event promises the diverse curation of artistic and musical talent that past attendees have come to expect, while promoting Black entrepreneurship and equity with its various vendors.

"I hope you'll join me one last time for Chicago," the statement from Williams read.

The event runs on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 from noon to 10:00 p.m.

Information about tickets, a lineup of musical artists, as well as the Silver Room Block Party Film Fest on July 14, can be found here.