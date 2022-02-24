Aurora single mom's Bundt cakes take flight on American Airlines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A single mother from Aurora started a Bundt cake business in her home; now her cakes will be flying high on American Airlines.Tamara Turner founded Silver Spoon Desserts in 2017 in her home. Five years later she's expanded to a 16,000 square foot facility in Chicago, where she bakes her handcrafted gourmet individual Bundt cakes for businesses and restaurants.Now her cakes will be featured in the domestic premium cabins of American Airlines flights between 900 and 1,499 miles.Turner sat down with ABC7 Chicago's Cheryl Burton to talk about her business, her sweet tooth, and the things she has learned during her extraordinary venture.