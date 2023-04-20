Chicago 'Wives of the Cartel' pleading guilty in El Chapo-linked case

Chicago's Sinaloa Cartel wives, Mia and Olivia Flores, are married to drug mob twin brothers who were key informants against drug kingpin El Chapo.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After their husbands double-crossed El Chapo, the wealthiest and most dangerous drug lord on earth, the wives of Pedro and Margarito Flores then tried to snooker federal prosecutors.

The "Wives of the Cartel," as they proudly brand themselves, didn't get away with it.

Mia and Olivia Flores are pleading guilty to federal charges including money laundering conspiracy.

Both women had pleaded not guilty and appeared headed to trial on charges in Chicago that they hoodwinked federal authorities by claiming they had turned over a full stash of drug money amassed by their husbands-totaling millions of dollars-when in fact they had siphoned other millions and hidden the money in secret locations.

Olivia Flores pleaded guilty in a sealed document during mid-April, but the paperwork was just obtained on Thursday by I-Team investigators.

Mia Flores has notified the court that she will plead guilty in a federal courtroom in Chicago on Thursday afternoon, according to U.S. records.

The Olivia Flores plea agreement tells a Hollywood-style crime story in which hundreds of millions of dollars in El Chapo cartel money changed hands in Chicago and was sent to Mexico between December 2008 and March of 2020... but not before the Flores twin brothers in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood managed their cut.

The U.S. branch of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel drug business headquartered in Chicago had outposts in Columbia, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, New York, Washington DC, Detroit, Los Angeles and Vancouver "generating hundreds of millions of dollars," according to federal agents.

When the twins decided to flip on their boss, the bloodthirsty kingpin and Chicago's Public Enemy Number One named El Chapo, there were millions of dollars in play that had to be cloistered and the "Wives of the Cartel" found hiding places in furniture shipments, under floor boards and was shipped by mail to various addresses and postal boxes. Their stash of cash totaled $5 million according to federal law enforcement officials.

However, it was obviously not well hidden because federal agents found it -- and them.

In some cases, the cash was used to pay for global vacations, $165,000 private schools, shopping sprees, a J-Lo concert and even currency laundered through friendly gas stations.

The government will ask for up to a 14 year sentence for Olivia Flores, while she will ask for 9 years-but a federal judge in Chicago will determine her actual fate.

It is expected that a similar play-by-play will be seen in federal court for the other cartel wife on Thursday afternoon. The I-Team will be reporting late information from federal court and have late details on Eyewitness News Thursday afternoon.

Oddly, the "Wives of the Cartel" had claimed that they were given immunity from prosecution during their husband's legal cases-that they claimed should have let them off the hook from these crimes. A judge ruled that was malarkey.

As for the Flores twins themselves, once El Chapo's most trusted allies, they are now in the government's top-secret Witness Protection Program according to I-Team sources after testifying against Chapo who is currently serving a life sentence in America's escape-proof "supermax" prison south of Denver.