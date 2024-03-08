'Windy City Weekend' celebrates Val Warner's 50th birthday with a show full of surprises

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Windy City Weekend" celebrated Val's 50th birthday with a surprise show full of friends, family and fun. Plus, the live studio audience went home with some of Val's favorite things.
Val enjoyed appetizers from Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant and everyone in the audience took home a $25 gift card.
Entrepreneur, restaurateur and friend of the show Billy Dec joined to celebrate the 15th birthday of Sunda River North.
Val, Ryan and Billy also chatted about the opening of Sunda's new location in Fulton Market and one lucky audience member won a dinner for two to Sunda.
Richard Roeper stopped by to "review" birthday messages from Val's friends, family and co-workers, and her mom shared a story about the day Val was born.
We can't celebrate a birthday without cake! Eli's Cheesecake dropped off a delicious cake for Val and everyone in the audience went home with a mini cheesecake.
Val's husband, Jobba, shared a toast and the entire audience joined together to sing her "Happy Birthday!"