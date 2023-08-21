Loyola Rambler's basketball team chaplain Sister Jean turns 104

How old is Sister Jean? The longtime Loyola Rambler's basketball team chaplain turned 104.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday was a big birthday for a legendary lady.

Sister Jean turned 104 years old, and celebrated by eating some cake with some students.

The beloved nun came to national prominence while serving as chaplain for Loyola's men's basketball team.

She's scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Cubs game one week from Monday, and there's a big block party to be held in her honor on Loyola's Water Tower Campus next Thursday.

