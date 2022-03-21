Arts & Entertainment

'Six' returns to Chicago stage next week to tell tale of King Henry VIII's wives

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of King Henry VIII take the mic for a musical take on history.

"Six" is returning to the Nederlander Theater in Chicago and Khaila Wilcoxon and Storm Lever, who play two of the wives, joined ABC7 to talk about the show.

The show recounts history from the wives' points of view.

"Six" opens at the Nederlander Theater on Tuesday, March 29 and runs until July 3.

For more information and for tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
