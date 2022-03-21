CHICAGO (WLS) -- From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of King Henry VIII take the mic for a musical take on history.
"Six" is returning to the Nederlander Theater in Chicago and Khaila Wilcoxon and Storm Lever, who play two of the wives, joined ABC7 to talk about the show.
The show recounts history from the wives' points of view.
"Six" opens at the Nederlander Theater on Tuesday, March 29 and runs until July 3.
For more information and for tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
'Six' returns to Chicago stage next week to tell tale of King Henry VIII's wives
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News