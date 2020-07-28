Lake County, Ill. police release sketch of Lyons Woods attempted sex assault suspect

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Lake County, Illinois are investigating an attempted sex assault in the Lyons Woods near Waukegan last week.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect. They say that at about 9:30 a.m. on July the man pushed a woman off her bike and tried to assault her.

Police say the woman broke free and the man took off on her bike, a black Cannondale Quick 5.

The Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police are investigating and have collected evidence in the case as they search for a suspect.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police at 847-968-3404.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countysketchattempted sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wisconsin added to Chicago quarantine travel list; 19 states total
COVID-19 patients report persistent, mysterious symptoms long after 1st bout with virus
Men on bikes steal car, force driver out in Streeterville
Old Cook County Hospital reopens as dual Hyatt hotel, office complex
Family pleads for help finding shooter after baby girl wounded on Bishop Ford
AG Barr to condemn rioting at much-anticipated House hearing
More Illinois residents report being asked to pay back unemployment benefits
Show More
Protesters sue Trump administration over Portland tactics
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Logan Square front lawn becomes Chicago's new jazz hub
Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead in Maine: Officials
Emmy nominations 2020: Watch live announcement on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News