Lake County, Ill. police release sketch of Lyons Woods attempted sex assault suspect

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Lake County, Illinois are investigating an attempted sex assault in the Lyons Woods near Waukegan last week.Police have released a sketch of the suspect. They say that at about 9:30 a.m. on July the man pushed a woman off her bike and tried to assault her.Police say the woman broke free and the man took off on her bike, a black Cannondale Quick 5.The Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police are investigating and have collected evidence in the case as they search for a suspect.Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police at 847-968-3404.