Food & Drink

Women-owned business: Skinny Soup

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
We are kicking off a week-long series, celebrating female founders of locally owned businesses.

Today, we combine a marketing degree with a love for fitness, nutrition and food. That is the spark behind Skinny Soup!

Alison Velazquez is the company's founder and CEO. She joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about her business.

Skinny Soup is available at retails such as Mariano's and Whole Foods and will be available in Coscto's Midwest stores in January. For more information, visit www.skinnysouping.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusiness
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Stay-at-Home advisories for Chicago, Cook County takes effect
IL reports 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
DCFS investigating after girls found outside
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
United Airlines begins coronavirus testing pilot program
Biden to address economy plans as COVID-19 pandemic rages
22 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Gary firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze at towing company
Hiker brought back to life after dramatic rescue
Hurricane Iota now a 'catastrophic' CAT 5 storm
Bears try to end losing streak
More TOP STORIES News