Skokie crash leaves 4 injured

Friday, June 2, 2023 10:21AM
Skokie authoritis said four people were hospitalized after a crash at Monticello Avenue and Lee Street Thursday night.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were injured in a crash in north suburban Skokie Thursday night, authorities said.

Emergency crews said the two-car crash occurred at Monticello Avenue and Lee Street, Skokie Fire Battalion Chief Adam Pease said.

One car ended up on someone's lawn, just inches from a house. One victim needed to be extracted from one of the vehicles, authorities said.

The victims' conditions were not immediately available.

