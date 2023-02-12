CTA Yellow Line trains temporarily suspended after pedestrian struck, killed in Skokie, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was struck and killed by a CTA train Saturday in Skokie, according to police.

Skokie police responded to the Dempster Swift Station located at 5005 Dempster Street around 6:50 p.m.

The preliminary investigation suggests that an adult pedestrian crossed the tracks and was struck by a passing train, police said. All signal devices were properly functioning at the time, officials added.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force and Major Crash Assist Team are assisting Skokie police with the investigation.

Service on the CTA Yellow Line has been temporarily suspended and a shuttle bus is running, transit officials say.

The CTA said it appears to be an accident.