Girl hit by school bus in north suburbs, Skokie fire officials say

School bus crash left vehicle with visible damage

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 12:17PM
Girl hit by school bus in north suburbs: Skokie fire officials
There was a Skokie crash Monday, involving a local school bus. A girl was hit while trying to cross the street near Dempster Street and Karlov Avenue.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A school bus hit a girl in north suburban Skokie Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The girl was trying to cross the street near Dempster Street and Karlov Avenue when a small school bus from a local school hit her, Skokie fire Battalion Chief Gabe Millard said.

An ambulance took her to a local hospital, but her condition was not immediately available.

There was visible damage to the front of the bus, and paramedics could be seen with the girl on the ground at the scene.

Skokie police are investigating the incident.

