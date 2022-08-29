Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person has been arrested for driving under the influence after losing control of a vehicle and slamming it into a brick office building in Skokie Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Police responded about 6 a.m. to the 3200-block of Howard Street, and a tow company pulled the vehicle out of the building.

A heavily damaged wall was left behind.

Skokie police said nobody was hurt in the incident.

The suspect was arrested for DUI after the individual showed multiple signs of being impaired, Skokie police said, but law enforcement officials did not identify the person involved.