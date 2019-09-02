Skydiver hospitalized after striking phone line

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A skydiver was injured in Ogle County on Monday, authorities said.The 30-year-old man, who the Chicagoland Skydiving Center in Rochelle, Illinois, described as an "experienced, licensed jumper," came into contact with a phone line and landed on Route 251 South. The skydiving center said the jumper was injured but alert.The man was transported by life flight to a hospital in Rockford out of an abundance of caution, authorities said. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.No further information was available.