Skydiver hospitalized after striking phone line

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A skydiver was injured in Ogle County on Monday, authorities said.

The 30-year-old man, who the Chicagoland Skydiving Center in Rochelle, Illinois, described as an "experienced, licensed jumper," came into contact with a phone line and landed on Route 251 South. The skydiving center said the jumper was injured but alert.

The man was transported by life flight to a hospital in Rockford out of an abundance of caution, authorities said. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

No further information was available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ogle countyman injuredskydiver
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
36 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Odessa shooting victims identified, including 15-year-old girl
Chicagoland celebrates Labor Day with parades, festivals
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, pleasant
Noose found hanging in U of I elevator
Show More
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Man suffers cracked skull in string of violent carjackings on NW Side
Florida residents arrive in Chicago ahead of Hurricane Dorian
VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan
More TOP STORIES News