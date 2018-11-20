LAPORTE, Ind. (WLS) --The family of Dr. Tamara O'Neal, the target of Monday's shooting at Mercy Hospital, is leaning on faith to get through the pain of their loss.
"I just wish this wasn't real. I wish this wasn't real," O'Neal's mother said, expressing the emotions of the entire family.
O'Neal was fatally shot by her ex-fiancé, Juan Lopez, who she was due to marry in October. O'Neal broke off the engagement in September, and Lopez reportedly came to the hospital Monday to take back the ring he had given her.
RELATED: What we know about the gunman in the Mercy Hospital shooting
A pharmacy resident and a Chicago police officer were also killed in the shooting.
O'Neal's family had no desire to talk about the man who killed their daughter, but said they supported her decision to end the engagement.
"She saw something in the relationship that did not line up with the way she wanted to live the rest of her life," said O'Neal's father Thomas.
Tamara O'Neal lived near Mercy Hospital, where she worked as an emergency room doctor. Every Sunday she came home to LaPorte, Indiana, where she was choir director at the church where her brother is the pastor. They are a close family. O'Neal's brother said she stayed late Sunday to watch the Bears game with him before returning to the city for work on Monday. That was the last time he saw her.
"She said 'I love you.' That's the last words she spoke to me," Thomas said.
Mercy Hospital has created a fund to support the families of both O'Neal and Less. Click here for more information.