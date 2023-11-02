Bridge Communities' Sleep Out Saturday this weekend will benefit the DuPage County homeless shelter organization.

Sleep Out Saturday to help raise money for DuPage County transitional housing program

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- With winter fast approaching, there's a growing focus on helping people experiencing homelessness in the Chicago area.

This weekend, nearly 1,000 people will be sleeping outside in tents, boxes or cars, to help raise money for families in the Bridge Communities transitional housing program during Sleep Out Saturday.

Amy Van Polen, from Bridge Communities, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday night to talk more about it.

The 20th annual event will take place Saturday, but anyone participating can "sleep out" through Dec. 2.

Bridge Communities provides free transitional housing to more than 100 DuPage County families experiencing homelessness each year, according to their website.

Visit www.sleepoutsaturday.org for more information.