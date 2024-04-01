Historic Lawson House Chicago creates affordable housing for homeless population in Gold Coast

The Lawson House first opened in the 1930s as a YMCA on West Chicago Avenue. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its cultural and architectural legacy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Monday, a grand opening ceremony was held for Chicago's historic Lawson House to provide affordable housing on the city's North Side.

It's now been redeveloped and turned into more than 400 affordable studio apartments in the Gold Coast.

" [ The apartments are ] putting people in a position to build brighter futures for themselves," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Apartment residents will also have access to supportive services.

The mayor also announced Sendy Soto as the city's first-ever chief homelessness officer.

Soto will coordinate a five-year plan to address homelessness in Chicago.