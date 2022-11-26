Discounts, promotions available at Small Business Saturday event in Ravenswood, Lincoln Square

5K 'Fun Run' supports more than 50 businesses in Wicker Park, Bucktown

Looking for Small Business Saturday Chicago events this weekend? Festivities in Lincoln Square and Ravenswood support local businesses.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This is the weekend to think small.

Small Business Saturday is underway in the Lincoln Square and Ravenswood neighborhoods as the holiday shopping season continues.

The North Side neighborhoods will be decked out for the season.

Shoppers can enjoy special discounts, and promotions all day long.

There will be pictures with Santa for kids and pups! Attendees will feel like they stepped into a Hallmark movie while strolling in the neighborhood enjoying the sounds of Victorian Carolers.

The effort is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce to support shopping local.

Also, a post-Thanksgiving run on Saturday morning promises to combine exercise and shopping in the Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods.

The Small Business Saturday 5K "Fun Run" offers two separate course routes through either Wicker Park or Bucktown.

More than 50 neighborhood businesses along the routes will offer discounts throughout the day.

The runs got started at 8 a.m. and new groups will take off every hour until 2 p.m. Tickets are still available.