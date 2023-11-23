Local business owners prepare special deals for Small Business Saturday

Local business owners in Chicago and the suburbs are preparing special deals ahead of Small Business Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Small businesses in the city and suburbs ready for this Saturday.

Along Madison, west of Halsted, in West Loop, several businesses will offer specials for Small Business Saturday, which is a campaign to support local businesses.

"For Small Business Saturday, most people are shopping in person," The Fig Tree owner Ann Sinclair said. "Let's be honest, that's more fun, and that gets you more in the spirit."

The Fig Tree has weathered the worst of times during the pandemic and Sinclair continues to appreciate loyal customers.

"I believe in small businesses and I want to support them," small business patron Mary Gallet said.

Ivy Lane at Vintage 71 Shops in Yorkville is preparing for lots of walk-in customers.

"The idea of support small businesses in general is the way to go, small business patron Danielle Gallet said. "It's about investing in your community and making sure people here have the resources."

The ABC7 data team looked at data from the group "Block Advisors," which is a company that helps small businesses. It was found that small business revenue dropped 59% after the pandemic.

In South Shore, a Chicago teacher, Lametria Hodges, became baker fulltime after the pandemic. Greater Baking Cupcakery and Creamery opened last year on 71st Street, two blocks west of South Shore Drive.

Hodges is looking forward to her first holiday season baking holiday specialties, teaching baking classes and bringing in other small business owners to her space.

"It's so important to keep your money within your community and shop local," Hodges said.

Hodges said the local support not only helps the local economy, but affirms someone's dream of entrepreneurship.

"I always do small business somewhere down the line, and more often than not it involves food," small business patron Pamela Smith said.