Red Cross installs free 'bed shaker' smoke alarms for those who are deaf or hearing impaired

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Red Cross installed free smoke alarms Saturday for people in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, who are deaf or hearing impaired.

The alarms known as "bed shakers," use a strobe light and a vibrating pad that can be placed under a mattress or pillow to alert someone to a fire. It's activated when an accompanying traditional smoke alarm sounds.

The giveaway is part of a National Red Cross Sound the Alarm Initiative, which has helped save 45 lives in the Illinois region and over 1,500 lives across the country.