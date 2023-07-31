WATCH LIVE

Chicago Fire Department: 2 critically injured in NW Side house fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 31, 2023 11:12AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a house fire on the Northwest Side Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire was in a 2.5 story home in the 2100-block of North Marmora Avenue.

Fire officials said the fire was in the third floor of the home. Firefighters made entry into the home and rescued to victims, who were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Off-duty Chicago firefighter who drowned in Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach ID'd by family

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as firefighters responded, with damage visible on the roof. CFD said the fire was struck out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

