Chicago police investigate break-in at at Smoke Daddy restaurant in Wicker Park

Monday, March 13, 2023 12:33PM
Chicago police said three people broke into Smoke Daddy in Wicker Park and removed a safe Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a break-in at a restaurant in the Wicker Park neighborhood Monday morning.

The incident took place at about 4:16 a.m. at Smoke Daddy in the 1800-block of West Division Street, police said.

Three male suspects entered the back of the business and removed a safe, police said. The save was recovered unopened nearby.

It is not known if anything was taken, police said. The suspects fled in a gray, four-door sedan what fled northbound in an alley, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

