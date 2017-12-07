Health & Fitness

How wildfire smoke can impact your health

Every year, millions of acres of land are burned in wildfires across the United States, and the smoke they produce could be cause for concern.

Wildfires burn materials like vegetation and buildings that let off toxins and gases. These toxins and gases can irritate your eyes, skin, throat and lungs, causing chest pains, stinging eyes, headaches, sore throats and sinus infections.

The elderly, children, pregnant women and those with heart and lung disease are especially susceptible to side effects from wildfire smoke.

If you're near a burning fire, monitor the air quality index before spending extended periods of time outdoors. If possible, avoid heavy activity.

If you're indoors, keep your doors and windows closed to limit your home's exposure to smoke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetyaccuweatherbrush firefiredisastereye careweatherwildfirefire safetysevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,145 new COVID-19 cases
2 dozen students test positive for COVID-19 at west suburban HS
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
2 former DCFS employees in AJ Freund case charged with child endangerment
Man carjacked in Homer Glen McDonald's drive-thru
New video shows Des Plaines police shooting in Chicago music store
'I busted through a wall:' Neighbor describes rescue of girl, 3, in Porter house explosion
Show More
Pharmacists to give children COVID-19 vaccines once available
$10K reward offered in fatal Canaryville shooting of girl, 8
Search underway for tiger spotted in Tennessee
Café Pachuca brings homemade paste to Humboldt Park
Chicago area ceremonies mark 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
More TOP STORIES News