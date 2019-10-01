Jussie Smollett case: Documents show special prosecutor Dan Webb made donation to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx

CHICAGO -- There could be a potential conflict of interest involving Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and the special prosecutor investigating her office's handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

Court documents show a $1,000 donation was made in Dan Webb's name to Foxx's campaign in 2016.

Webb's law firm hosted a fundraiser for Foxx, but he says he does not recall making the donation.

EMBED More News Videos

"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police last month that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then. Here are some key moments from the start of this story.



Foxx said she just learned about the donation last week and continues to cooperate with the investigation.

Webb is now investigating Foxx's decision to dismiss felony charges against Smollett, who's accused of staging an attack on himself.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.



Smollett was charged with staging the attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood in January. Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.

All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.

More TOP STORIES News