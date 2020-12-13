feel good

Hospice helps make patient's wish to see snow again come true

By Jade Odette O'Leary
Thoughtful staff at a hospice in Worcester, England, helped make a wish come true for one of their patients last week.

Footage by St Richard's Hospice shows patient Helen Kennaway being showered in snow, after she wished that she could see it again.

According to a media release by St Richard's, they had a little help from "Chris and his snow machine" from the nearby CLS Entertainments to create the snowy experience.

"It is always a privilege to the hospice team to help make time spent at St Richard's as personal, and special, as possible for their patients," the hospice said.
