Society

Anonymous donor replaces $1.5K worth of stolen Girl Scout cookie money

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) -- An anonymous donor helped replace $1,500 worth of stolen Girl Scout cookie money.

Traci Brown was selling cookies with her 7-year-old daughters in D.C. when she was robbed earlier this week.

Brown and her daughter were selling the iconic cookies near Capitol Hill on Monday when a thief saw her put a bag of money in her van.

The thief took the cash before she could stop him.

She was even injured trying to catch the thief.

But a retired military man came to the rescue and transferred the money to her account.

Brown says she and the girls will be back at this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytheftgirl scouts
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 new COVID-19 cases, including child, bring Illinois' total to 32
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus Chicago: Here's what to know
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
COVID-19 'could spread like wildfire' among homeless without proper precautions: advocates
Coronavirus in Indiana: Here's what to know
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of coronavirus
Show More
MLB delays start of regular season by 2 weeks
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
More TOP STORIES News