Anonymous donor replaces $1.5K worth of stolen Girl Scout cookie money

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) -- An anonymous donor helped replace $1,500 worth of stolen Girl Scout cookie money.Traci Brown was selling cookies with her 7-year-old daughters in D.C. when she was robbed earlier this week.Brown and her daughter were selling the iconic cookies near Capitol Hill on Monday when a thief saw her put a bag of money in her van.The thief took the cash before she could stop him.She was even injured trying to catch the thief.But a retired military man came to the rescue and transferred the money to her account.Brown says she and the girls will be back at this week.