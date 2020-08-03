$1M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold at Lombard store

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Jackpot alert! If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Lombard, you may want to check it right away.
Someone in the Chicago suburb won a million dollars in the July 24 drawing, according to Illinois Lottery officials.
Officials say the ticket was sold at the Fas Mart at East Roosevelt and School Street.
The five winning numbers were 8, 33, 39, 54 and 58.
More than 19,000 other prizes, ranging from $2 to $1,500, were also won in this Mega Millions drawing in Illinois.
If you have the winning ticket, you can claim your prize by mail by visiting the Illinois Lottery website.
