Society

$1M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold at Lombard store

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013 file photo, Keith Ganatra, right, owner of the Del Monte Market, takes the numbers form picked by a customer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Jackpot alert! If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Lombard, you may want to check it right away.

Someone in the Chicago suburb won a million dollars in the July 24 drawing, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

Officials say the ticket was sold at the Fas Mart at East Roosevelt and School Street.

The five winning numbers were 8, 33, 39, 54 and 58.

More than 19,000 other prizes, ranging from $2 to $1,500, were also won in this Mega Millions drawing in Illinois.

If you have the winning ticket, you can claim your prize by mail by visiting the Illinois Lottery website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydupage countylombardmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Suspect in custody after boy, 9, killed on Near North Side
33 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
University of Illinois to require biweekly COVID-19 testing to be on Urbana-Champaign campus in fall
Trump sets date for US TikTok shutdown unless deal is made
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
CTU holds rally calling for remote learning for CPS to start year
Show More
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Indiana reports 582 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
19-year-old Wisconsin Marine among missing, presumed dead in CA training accident
More TOP STORIES News