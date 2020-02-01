Society

Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day is also a palindrome day: 02022020

This year, Feb. 2 is extra special: It's Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day and palindrome day. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- This year, Feb. 2 is extra special: It's Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day and palindrome day.

When Sunday's date is written numerically, with the four-digit year, it's a palindrome: 02-02-2020. That means the date can be read the same forward or backward.

This is the first eight-digit palindrome day since Nov. 11, 1011, Washington Post writer Michelle Ye Hee Lee pointed out on Twitter.

The next one falls on Dec. 2, 2021, a.k.a. 12-02-2021.

Another fun fact: Feb. 2 is the 33rd day of 2020, and there are 333 days left in the year.

Sunday also marks Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil gives his annual weather prediction.

The day ends with Super Bowl LIV as the San Fransisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Watch the final score be a palindrome too!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygroundhog daysuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
Coronavirus concerns prompt travel restrictions, 7th case confirmed in Calif.
Lombard elementary students 'take over'
Teen with autism had seizure, was arrested, mom says
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
Show More
ATM pulled from foundation at suburban bank in attempted theft: police
Deer tramples man in McDonald's parking lot
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Saturday, early snow/rain mix
Gucci store robbed in Gold Coast: CPD
Former Carpentersville teacher gets 10 years in sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News