Chicago woman shares secret to living on her 108th birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is celebrating her 108th birthday.Juanita Mitchell turned 108 on Saturday. Mitchell first moved to Chicago in 1919, when she was 7 years old.Mitchell said the secret to living to be 108 is her belief in God."I've been sick for the past two or three weeks, and now I'm out, feeling fine, feeling better. And as people would say, I'm looking great," Mitchell said.Mitchell has two children.