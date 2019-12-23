Society

2 young boys who lost father to gun violence get Christmas surprise in Calumet Park

By
CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Santa and his elves made a surprise visit to a Calumet Park house, bringing Christmas cheer and presents for two young boys who lost their father three months ago.

It's an effort to help make their first holiday season without him a little easier.

"Every day, the boys talk about their dad," said their mother, Lakeisha Gholston.

In September, Derrick Gholston was gunned down at a Roseland barbershop after police say he confronted two armed robbers.

Early Walker, the owner of W and W towing, heard about what happened and wanted to offer some support to the family. So he and his staff pulled up with truckloads of toys for the boys.

"Understanding what these two little ones are gonna have to deal with for the rest of their lives with their dad not being there, it's going to take people to step up," Walker said.

Lakeisha Gholston said the last three months have been challenging, but she appreciates the help.

"I'm always trying to give and help somebody else out, but it just feels good for someone to think about me, to help little old me out. And I wasn't expecting anything this big," she said.
