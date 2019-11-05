Society

2 high school football players go viral after praying at game

SHERMAN, Texas -- This is just one of the key plays that high school senior Gage Smith did at their game against West Mesquite on Friday.

But it's what Smith did after the game that most people remember.

"When you're playing the game, you're playing to win and the other team is the enemy. But, afterward, you still have respect for the other opponent."

Smith said he knows West Mesquite player Ty Jordan from a previous team they both played on.

Jordan's mom is battling cancer and Smith asked to pray with him after the game.

"I just had a moment with him, praying over him, his mom, and his family," Smith said.

Smith says in that moment it was not about the score or being opponents, it was about showing compassion.

Jordan's aunt posted the pictures on Facebook expressing how much the gesture meant to their family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videocnnu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Police chase car hauler on I-94 after leaving scene of Dolton crash: ISP
Parents trick kids in Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy Tuesday
Krispy Kreme reverses course, will allow Minn. student to resell doughnuts
Show More
Government shutdown looming ahead of Thanksgiving
Best time to sell your car and avoid depreciating car values
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Yellow Brick Road leads to Humboldt Park
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
More TOP STORIES News