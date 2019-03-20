Society

2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad

EMBED <>More Videos

A second grader got access to porn sites on her school issued iPad and now the Sonoma Valley unified school District is taking action to make sure it doesn't happen again.

By Leslie Brinkley
SONOMA, Calif. -- A second grader got access to porn sites on her school-issued iPad and now the Sonoma Valley Unified School District is taking action to make sure it doesn't happen again. The incident happened last week at Prestwood Elementary School in Sonoma and this week the districts IT department is busy going through the browser history of iPads from five elementary schools.

A mother discovered in a conference with a teacher last week that her daughter had accessed several adult porn videos on her school iPad. She told ABC 7 news she was livid and drilled into the issue with the principal and the school district. Several other kids in the same second-grade classroom also accessed inappropriate content.



Bruce Abbott, associate superintendent with Sonoma Valley unified school District, described how he thinks a second grader tripped upon the content, "Well, what we think happened is on YouTube you type in a keyword, kissing was the word, and then it returns videos and then it gives you other videos."

The district wasted no time and round it up iPads from all K-5 classrooms and five elementary schools. They're looking at browser histories and will notify other parents if needed. So far iPads from two schools have been cleared of YouTube, Safari and Twitter access and new software is being loaded that will help teachers monitor content. The wiped clean iPads will be redistributed next week after spring break.

That mother texted ABC7 News about her eight-year-old daughter saying she was sad and sick about it.



"I assured her she is not in trouble and that I love her more than anything. I explained that what she saw is not real-- just like the fantasy creatures in movies. I explained how humans do not treat each other like that and men do not hurt women and loving relationships. That is not what it means to be an adult. We are still trying to work through this. I know what she saw but she cannot talk about it yet. She shuts down and cries a lot. We are working through nightmares one night at a time."

She is requesting extensive IT training for all adults responsible for monitoring children's use of technology. And she wants the school to evaluate if open media for younger children is really necessary.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysonomachildrenipadpornographystudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Woman injured after car slams into West Town Dunkin' Donuts
City to break ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
Man charged in shooting of McHenry deputy in court Wednesday
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of Calif. police chase
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and cloudy with rain at times Wednesday
Show More
Spring equinox 2019: Everything to know
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
All tank fires out at Texas oil refinery
Hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents could lose food stamps under proposed Trump rule change
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
More TOP STORIES News